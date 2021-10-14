UrduPoint.com

Dubai Police Recover Coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s Stolen Watch And Arrest Three Suspects

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:23 PM

Cosmin Olaroiu, the former Al Ain and Al Ahli football coach, has thanked Dubai Police after they recovered his stolen watch and arrested three suspects

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021) Cosmin Olaroiu, the former Al Ain and Al Ahli football coach, has thanked Dubai Police after they recovered his stolen watch and arrested three suspects.

The watch had been illegally sold multiple times across Europe before it eventually reached Dubai, and was recovered by the General Department of Criminal Investigation.


Olaroiu expressed his gratitude to the Dubai Police for their “internationally acclaimed professionalism and constant keenness on ensuring the happiness of society”.

More Stories From World

