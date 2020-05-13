Dubai Releases Reopening Guidelines for Hotel Beaches as COVID-19 Lockdown Eases - Reports

Dubai's hotel beaches are set to reopen with strict social distancing guidelines in place as the authorities look to further ease lockdown measures that were enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a government circular

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Dubai's hotel beaches are set to reopen with strict social distancing guidelines in place as the authorities look to further ease lockdown measures that were enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a government circular.

As part of the guidelines, individuals must maintain two meters (six feet six inches) in distance from one another, the broadcaster reported. Additionally, separate groups of people on beaches and sunbeds must be four meters apart, the broadcaster stated citing the circular.

Public beaches will remain closed, and hotel beaches may run only at 30 percent capacity, although the authorities did not specify the date that the new measures will enter into force, the broadcaster stated.

Additionally, outdoor tourism and sports activities will be allowed to resume with a maximum of five people permitted to take part, the broadcaster said, citing the same circular.

Dubai has already eased several of the lockdown measures introduced in March. Since April 24, citizens no longer require a permit to leave their homes for essential journeys between 06:00 and 22:00 local time [02:00-18:00 GMT], although the wearing of protective masks is mandatory.

On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates government announced that 783 new cases of the coronavirus disease were registered over the preceding 24 hours, up from 680 on Monday. The case total currently stands at 19,661 with 203 deaths.