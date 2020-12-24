Dubai rolls out Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination campaign

Dubai launched its Covid-19 vaccination programme Wednesday with a senior citizen and a nurse among the first to be inoculated using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the government said

The UAE -- which is made up of seven emirates including the capital Abu Dhabi and Dubai -- approved the emergency registration of the vaccine on Tuesday, the same day the first batch arrived from abroad, the official WAM news agency reported.

Dubai "begins Covid-19 vaccination 'Pfizer-BioNTech' campaign", the Dubai Media Office tweeted, along with pictures of men and women receiving the jab.