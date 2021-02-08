UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Rolls Out Vaccines To Public Transport Workers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 11:24 PM

Dubai rolls out vaccines to public transport workers

Dubai has begun the mass vaccination of public transport workers, with the Gulf emirate aiming to remain open to international tourism despite a surge in cases

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ):Dubai has begun the mass vaccination of public transport workers, with the Gulf emirate aiming to remain open to international tourism despite a surge in cases.

The United Arab Emirates, which includes Dubai and six other emirates and has a population of nearly 10 million, has administered 4.4 million doses -- one of the best vaccination rates per capita in the world, and second to Israel.

The UAE has recorded 930 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Dubai gained recent attention after it sought to manage the pandemic without closing its doors, with its economic mainstay industry of tourism battered badly during the pandemic.

At a centre of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday, dozens of drivers and other employees -- many from India or Pakistan -- formed long lines for an AstraZeneca jab.

"We are the people most exposed to proximity to others because of work," taxi driver Salah Mohammed Ossman said. "I need to protect myself." RTA has already vaccinated some 20,000 employees, according to Nada Jassem, head of risk management and safety at RTA, adding the goal of the campaign was to "vaccinate all transport workers in Dubai as well as their families".

Hossam Al-Hadad, who works for RTA's in customer service, said he had long been waiting for the vaccination, citing the "fear" of all his colleagues "of being infected".

The vaccination campaign uses several vaccines including Pfizer-BioNtech, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.

Last week Dubai ordered bars and pubs to close until the end of the month to suppress a spike in coronavirus cases, after tourists flocked to the emirate over the holiday period.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Israel UAE Dubai Driver RTA United Arab Emirates All From Industry Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates graduates of fir ..

10 minutes ago

Masdar achieves first close on 1.6 GW clean energy ..

11 minutes ago

WHO to Decide on Emergency Use Listing of AstraZen ..

28 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Reduces MediaZona Chief Editor's ..

28 minutes ago

Japanese Company Develops Test Kit for Detecting C ..

28 minutes ago

Shafqat criticizes Opposition for not showing inte ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.