Dubai Says Danish 'gangster' Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 08:46 PM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Security forces in Dubai said Friday they had arrested the alleged Danish leader of an international criminal gang wanted by Interpol for murder.

Special forces raided Amir Faten Mekky's residence in the Gulf city state on Wednesday and detained him, according to a statement from the security services.

It described Mekky, a Dane of Moroccan origin, as "the leader of one of the most dangerous international crime rings involved in murder, drug trafficking and money laundering".

According to Swedish media reports, which did not name the 23-year-old, he is a key member of the criminal underworld in the Swedish city of Malmo.

The Kvallsposten newspaper said he was wanted by Spanish police for two alleged contract murders and several explosions in Spain, as part of a gang known as "Los Suecos".

Dubai accused Mekky of links to alleged drug trafficker Ridouan Taghi, who was also arrested in the emirate in December and deported to the Netherlands, where he was described as the country's most wanted criminal.

More Stories From World

