UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Security Forces Detain Leader Of International Crime Group - Government Office

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:23 AM

Dubai Security Forces Detain Leader of International Crime Group - Government Office

UAE's Dubai State Security forces have arrested Amir Faten Mekky, a 22-year-old Danish national who is described as the leader of one of the most dangerous international crime rings involved in killings, drug trafficking and money laundering, the Dubai government's press office said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) UAE's Dubai State Security forces have arrested Amir Faten Mekky, a 22-year-old Danish national who is described as the leader of one of the most dangerous international crime rings involved in killings, drug trafficking and money laundering, the Dubai government's press office said on Friday.

"Special forces from Dubai Security agency raided Amir Mekky's place of residence early morning on June 4th and he was taken into custody," the office wrote on Twitter.

Mekky had previously eluded the European security forces and entered the United Arab Emirates in 2018 by using alternative travel documents, according to the office.

The criminal had been under investigation, the office added, noting that preparations were being made to hand him over to the relevant authorities.

Mekky has ties with one of the world's international offenders, Ridouan Taghi, who was the most wanted criminal in the Netherlands, with a record-breaking reward of over $113,000 being offered until his arrest in Dubai in December 2019.

Mekky was reportedly wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization for premeditated murder.

Related Topics

Murder World Police Twitter UAE Dubai United Arab Emirates Netherlands Money June December Criminals 2018 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

3 hours ago

Boy electrocuted while lifting kite from electric ..

38 minutes ago

Trudeau Announces Over $10Bln in Funding for Canad ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.