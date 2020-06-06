Dubai Security Forces Detain Leader of International Crime Group - Government Office

UAE's Dubai State Security forces have arrested Amir Faten Mekky, a 22-year-old Danish national who is described as the leader of one of the most dangerous international crime rings involved in killings, drug trafficking and money laundering, the Dubai government's press office said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) UAE's Dubai State Security forces have arrested Amir Faten Mekky, a 22-year-old Danish national who is described as the leader of one of the most dangerous international crime rings involved in killings, drug trafficking and money laundering, the Dubai government's press office said on Friday.

"Special forces from Dubai Security agency raided Amir Mekky's place of residence early morning on June 4th and he was taken into custody," the office wrote on Twitter.

Mekky had previously eluded the European security forces and entered the United Arab Emirates in 2018 by using alternative travel documents, according to the office.

The criminal had been under investigation, the office added, noting that preparations were being made to hand him over to the relevant authorities.

Mekky has ties with one of the world's international offenders, Ridouan Taghi, who was the most wanted criminal in the Netherlands, with a record-breaking reward of over $113,000 being offered until his arrest in Dubai in December 2019.

Mekky was reportedly wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization for premeditated murder.