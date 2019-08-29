Dubai will draw on Russia's experience hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup to prepare a world expo next year, the chief executive of the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Dubai will draw on Russia's experience hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup to prepare a world expo next year, the chief executive of the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing said on Thursday.

"We remember how superbly the World Cup was organized by Russia.

It set a very high bar for us and we will aim for it," Issam Kazim told reporters at a roundtable in Moscow.

He praised the atmosphere of hospitality in all Russian cities that hosted football matches last summer.

The World Expo in Dubai will be the first to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region. It will run from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. Organizers hope to welcome delegates from 190 countries and 25 million visitors from across the globe.