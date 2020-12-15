Dubai trade with Bahrain skyrockets 170% in ten years

Customs released Dubai external trade with Bahrain figures on the occasion of the National Day of Bahrain, which falls on 16 December

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020)

Trade grew 170% in ten years (2010-2019) to reach Dh16.37b in 2019 compared to Dh6b in 2010.

In the first half of 2020, mutual trade between Dubai and Bahrain amounted to Dh5.37b. Imports had the lion’s share at Dh2.4b, followed by re-exports at Dh2b and imports at Dh918m.

“We congratulate our brothers in the Kingdom of Bahrain on their 49thNational Day and look forward to more cooperation and mutual trade with them in the coming years,” said HE Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs.

“We have very coherent and strong historic relationships with the Kingdom of Bahrain; these relationships have grown and become more solid thanks to the shared strategies and vision of the two brotherly states.

We are committed to enhance our economic ties with Bahrain through facilitating trade and passenger traffic. Mutual trade has grown considerably in the last yen years. In 2010, for example, our trade with Bahrain amounted to Dh6b (Dh2.2b imports, Dh2.7b exports, Dh1.1b re-exports), but in 2019, our trade with the Kingdom of Bahrain grew to Dh16.3b (Dh8.8b imports, Dh2.7b exports, Dh4.8b re-exports.