Dubai World Cup Closing Ceremony Sets New Guinness World Record
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 01:40 PM
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The closing ceremony of the 29th edition of the Dubai World Cup, held at the Meydan Racecourse, set a new Guinness World Record for the largest flying LED screen formed by multirotor drones using 5,983 drones.
The show, witnessed by over 60,000 spectators, lasted around 20 minutes and featured cutting-edge drone technology, lasers, lights, and an awe-inspiring fireworks display—offering a fully immersive visual experience that blended artistic brilliance with cultural messaging.
The sky was filled with 3D formations, including massive portraits of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with animated scenes of horses and the championship trophy.
According to Guinness World Records, “Dubai Racing Club broke their own record attempted previously, with a total of 5,983 they have created the largest screen made of drones, with the ability to present videos and images, similar to a commercially available screen, this showcases the innovation and technology of drones.”
The world’s largest LED screen was created by 4,000 drones at the closing ceremony of the Dubai World Cup last year.
The show ended with a big thank you to all and the message, “See you next year: 30th anniversary of Dubai World Cup.”
