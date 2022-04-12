UrduPoint.com

Dubai's DEWA Shares Soar In Gulf's Biggest IPO Since 2019

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 06:06 PM

Dubai's DEWA shares soar in Gulf's biggest IPO since 2019

Shares in the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority rose nearly 16 percent on Tuesday in the Gulf region's biggest initial public offering since Saudi oil giant Aramco in 2019

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Shares in the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority rose nearly 16 percent on Tuesday in the Gulf region's biggest initial public offering since Saudi oil giant Aramco in 2019.

DEWA shares soared 19 percent in the first minutes of trading before closing up 15.72 percent at 2.87 Dirhams ($0.78), as the Dubai stock exchange was down 0.5 percent.

The Dubai-owned utility last week said it had raised 22.3 billion dirhams ($6.1 billion) in the Gulf's largest IPO since Aramco's world-record flotation.

Some nine billion shares, an 18 percent stake, were listed, with the initial price set at 2.48 dirhams ($0.68).

The deal, in which more than 65,000 institutional and retail investors participated, values the company at 124 billion dirhams ($33.9 billion), the company said.

The record for the largest public listing in the Gulf, and in the world, is held by Aramco, which raised $29.4 billion by listing a 1.7 percent stake on the Saudi Stock Exchange in December 2019.

Related Topics

World Stock Exchange Electricity Water Dubai Company Oil Saudi Price Saudi Stock Exchange December 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

Careem to provide mobility solutions for women at ..

Careem to provide mobility solutions for women at Engro

15 minutes ago
 Putin Says Flight of Belarusian Cosmonaut to Space ..

Putin Says Flight of Belarusian Cosmonaut to Space May Take Place Next Year

33 seconds ago
 Police organize seminar on women safety app, haras ..

Police organize seminar on women safety app, harassment, violence cell

35 seconds ago
 Chief Minister condemns attack on police vans

Chief Minister condemns attack on police vans

36 seconds ago
 Twin cities' residents to continue enjoying MCI Ra ..

Twin cities' residents to continue enjoying MCI Ramzan festival

38 seconds ago
 US Inflation Sets New 40-Year High as Consumer Pri ..

US Inflation Sets New 40-Year High as Consumer Prices Rise by 8.5% - Labor Dept.

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.