Dublin 2020 marathon called off over coronavirus: organisers

This year's Dublin marathon was cancelled on Tuesday, despite Ireland's move to lift lockdown measures, indicating potential long-term disruption caused by the outbreak

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :This year's Dublin marathon was cancelled on Tuesday, despite Ireland's move to lift lockdown measures, indicating potential long-term disruption caused by the outbreak.

The race had been due to take place on October 25 but organisers said the decision to cancel was made "in the best interest of the health and well-being" of everyone involved.