MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin refused to give guarantees that the country's army will train Ukrainian military personnel only demining, lower house lawmaker Paul Murphy said on Tuesday.

In October, Irish Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney said that Dublin is ready to provide bomb disposal and demining instruction to the Ukrainian military.

"I asked the Taoiseach (Martin) to give a guarantee that Irish Defence Forces will only be involved in training on de-mining when training the Ukrainian military. Just like Minister Coveney, he refused to give the guarantee.

This is clearly a breach of military neutrality," Murphy said on Twitter.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the EU, the US and NATO have maintained that they are not party to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers, sending their instructors and hardware to Ukraine, and providing intelligence.