UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dublin Court Rules Against Ryanair Pilots' Strike In Ireland

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:11 PM

Dublin Court Rules Against Ryanair Pilots' Strike in Ireland

Irish airline Ryanair announced on Wednesday that it had won an injunction by the Dublin High Court against a 48-hour strike by its pilots in Ireland that was set to begin the next day

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Irish airline Ryanair announced on Wednesday that it had won an injunction by the Dublin High Court against a 48-hour strike by its pilots in Ireland that was set to begin the next day.

"Ryanair welcome this morning's Irish High Court ruling to prevent a small minority of Irish pilots striking on Thurs 22nd & Fr 23rd August," it said in a statement.

The row over pay raise between the low-cost carrier and the Forsa trade union threatened to disrupt plans of thousands of passengers during the last week of the school holidays.

But the future of Ryanair flights in the United Kingdom remains uncertain. Its UK-based pilots are members of a UK trade union, Balpa, which has called for a strike on the same days.

Ryanair said it had applied to the UK High Court for a separate injunction to prevent industrial action. It promised to take steps to minimize the disruption. The ruling is expected at 16:00 GMT.

Related Topics

UK Minority Holidays Threatened Dublin Same Ireland United Kingdom August Court

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Inaugrates Headquarters S ..

17 minutes ago

PCB Constitution 2019 comes into effect

27 minutes ago

Court blocks Ryanair pilots' strike in Ireland

1 minute ago

Govt imparts technical training to over 55,000 you ..

1 minute ago

Opposition submits requisition for assembly sessio ..

1 minute ago

Romanian President Tells Trump Bucharest Ready to ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.