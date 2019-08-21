Dublin Court Rules Against Ryanair Pilots' Strike in Ireland

Irish airline Ryanair announced on Wednesday that it had won an injunction by the Dublin High Court against a 48-hour strike by its pilots in Ireland that was set to begin the next day

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Irish airline Ryanair announced on Wednesday that it had won an injunction by the Dublin High Court against a 48-hour strike by its pilots in Ireland that was set to begin the next day.

"Ryanair welcome this morning's Irish High Court ruling to prevent a small minority of Irish pilots striking on Thurs 22nd & Fr 23rd August," it said in a statement.

The row over pay raise between the low-cost carrier and the Forsa trade union threatened to disrupt plans of thousands of passengers during the last week of the school holidays.

But the future of Ryanair flights in the United Kingdom remains uncertain. Its UK-based pilots are members of a UK trade union, Balpa, which has called for a strike on the same days.

Ryanair said it had applied to the UK High Court for a separate injunction to prevent industrial action. It promised to take steps to minimize the disruption. The ruling is expected at 16:00 GMT.