Dubois Destroys Joshua To Retain IBF World Heavyweight Crown
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 08:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Daniel Dubois retained his IBF world heavyweight title with a brutal fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua in an all-British spectacular at Wembley on Saturday.
The 27-year-old dominated the bout from the start in front of 96,000 passionate fans, dropping the former two-time heavyweight champion multiple times.
Dubois had spoken of his determination to "legitimise" his reign as IBF champion after being handed the belt that Oleksandr Usyk vacated in June.
He produced a destructive display that raises major questions over Joshua's future, though Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said he expected his fighter would pursue a rematch.
Underdog Dubois went after his celebrated rival from the start and was rewarded as his big shots wobbled the 2012 London Olympic champion time and again.
In an action-packed fifth round of the breathless clash, Dubois landed the decisive blow, having come through worrying moments himself as Joshua finally found his range.
"Are you not entertained?" he said, speaking to DAZN after the biggest win of his 24-fight career.
"It's been a journey and I'm grateful to be in this position. I'm a gladiator, I'm a warrior until the bitter end.
"I want to get to the top of this sport and reach my full potential."
Oasis's Liam Gallagher fired up the expectant crowd with a live set of three songs before fireworks exploded over Wembley.
