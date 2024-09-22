Dubois Destroys Joshua To Retain IBF World Heavyweight Crown
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Daniel Dubois retained his IBF world heavyweight title with a brutal fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua in an all-British spectacular at Wembley on Saturday.
The 27-year-old dominated the bout in front of 96,000 passionate fans, dropping the former two-time heavyweight champion multiple times.
Dubois had spoken of his determination to "legitimise" his reign as IBF champion after being handed the belt that Oleksandr Usyk vacated in June and he produced a destructive display that could signal the end of Joshua's career.
The underdog went after his celebrated rival from the start and was rewarded as his big shots wobbled the 2012 London Olympic champion time and again.
In an action-packed fifth round of the breathless clash, Dubois landed the decisive blow, having come through worrying moments himself as Joshua finally found his range.
"Are you not entertained?" he said, speaking to DAZN after the biggest win of his 24-fight career.
"It's been a journey and I'm grateful to be in this position. I'm a gladiator, I'm a warrior until the bitter end.
"I want to get to the top of this sport and reach my full potential."
Oasis's Liam Gallagher fired up the expectant crowd with a live set of three songs before fireworks exploded over Wembley.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From World
-
Marxist politician leads Sri Lanka's presidential vote2 minutes ago
-
Marxist leader set to become Sri Lanka's next president11 minutes ago
-
NZ chase 275 to win first Sri Lanka Test after Patel bags six11 minutes ago
-
Ashwin bags six wickets as India hammer Bangladesh in first Test31 minutes ago
-
Nascent French government under pressure on multiple fronts32 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka presidential frontrunner's party says won't tear up IMF deal1 hour ago
-
Dubois knocks out Joshua to retain IBF world heavyweight crown1 hour ago
-
Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake2 hours ago
-
Israel army says 100 rockets fired from Lebanon within hours2 hours ago
-
From blades to pull-up bars: UK charity tackles knife crime2 hours ago
-
UN holds 'Summit of the Future' to tackle global crises2 hours ago
-
Protect the prosciutto: Italy battles swine fever3 hours ago