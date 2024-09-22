Open Menu

Dubois Knocks Out Joshua To Retain IBF World Heavyweight Crown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 11:20 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Daniel Dubois retained his IBF world heavyweight title with a fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua in an all-British spectacular at Wembley on Saturday.

The 27-year-old dominated the opening stages of the bout, dropping the two-time former unified heavyweight champion multiple times.

In a dramatic fifth round Dubois was momentarily stunned by two right hands and just as Joshua looked to pile on the pressure, the 34-year-old was caught by successive right hands himself and he was down again, this time unable to beat the count.

"Are you not entertained?" Dubois said to huge cheers at Wembley.

"I'm a gladiator. I am a warrior to the bitter end. I want to get to the top level of this sport and reach my potential."

