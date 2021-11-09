Duda Believes Belarus Not Allowing Migrants to Leave Border Area

(@FahadShabbir)

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday Belarus is not allowing migrants to leave the border area amid the tense situation over the influx of migrants

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday Belarus is not allowing migrants to leave the border area amid the tense situation over the influx of migrants.

"These groups of migrants, a huge group with several thousand people, were de facto taken to the border by Belarusian servicemen, military men. These are servicemen of various Belarusian units. They come all the time behind the groups of these migrants, in an obvious way preventing them from leaving the border zone ... from the Belarusian side," Duda told a press conference.

Duda also said that Poland wants Belarus to allow the passage of its humanitarian aid for migrants.

"We are trying to ensure that our humanitarian aid reaches those who are in Belarus, these migrants. We sent several more humanitarian convoys to border crossings with Belarus, none of these convoys was allowed by the Belarusian regime ... We are ready to deliver them at any moment, if there is such an agreement with the Belarusian regime, now there is no agreement," the president said.