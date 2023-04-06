Close
Duda Believes Physical Border Between Poland, Ukraine Will Cease To Exist Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 05:00 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday expressed his confidence that a physical border between Poland and Ukraine will cease to exist soon after the end of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"I hope there would be no physical border between Poland and Ukraine after the end of the war. Especially when Ukraine becomes a part of the European Union. So that ordinary people, while traveling from Ukraine to Poland, would not know at all where that border used to be and would recognize it only by the buildings located somewhere in the distance, where border checks used to take place," Duda told a Polish-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Warsaw, adding that he had "no doubt that, in fact, it would be so."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine's accession to the EU on February 28, 2022, four days after Russia launched its special military operation.

On June 23, EU heads of state approved candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova. To start accession talks, the countries need to fulfill a number of conditions, including wide-ranging reforms.

In late September, Zelenskyy announced that Kiev was also applying for fast-track membership to NATO. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement, reiterated the alliance's commitment to the right of each country to determine its own path and to NATO's "open door" policy but stressed that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Ukraine to defend itself.

