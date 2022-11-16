WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda and US President Joe Biden are holding a conversation amid reports that two Russian missiles possibly landed in Poland near the border with Ukraine, National Security Bureau chief Jacek Siewiera said.

"The conversation between the President Andrzej Duda and POTUS (president of the United States) is in progress," Siewiera said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Duda also confirmed via Twitter that an ongoing "urgent conversation" is taking place with Biden.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied on Wednesday reports that it has launched missiles inside Polish territory. The statements about a missile strike on Poland are a deliberate provocation to escalate tensions, it said.

US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel refuted claims that Washington is trying to escalate the situation. Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder also said the United States has no information to corroborate the reports about a missile strike inside Poland at present.