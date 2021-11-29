Duda Hopes Russia Will Prevent Organization of Migration Channel From Afghanistan to EU

UrduPoint.com

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday that he hopes Russia will prevent the organization of a channel for illegal migration from Afghanistan to the European Union

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday that he hopes Russia will prevent the organization of a channel for illegal migration from Afghanistan to the European Union.

"Certainly, we can have a situation where people from Afghanistan will go across the land borders, through Russia. I hope that this will not happen. I hope that the Russian authorities will behave in a responsible manner and will not allow such a crisis situation to arise on the overland route," Duda said at a press conference.

At the same time, he threatened Belarus with sanctions if it organizes transportation of illegal immigrants from Afghanistan by air.

"Sure, there is such a danger. If the authorities want to generate such a crisis through air communication with Afghanistan, then, of course, they will generate it. And this requires actions by the Belarusian regime, and if this regime acts in this way, then I am deeply convinced that there will be a reaction from the international community, primarily from the European Union through the creation of a solid sanctions regime that will simply block practices of this type," the president said.

He added that the risk of such a situation is absolutely real.

Europe has been dealing with the influx of refugees from Afghanistan since the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) took control of the country in early September.

Moreover, several thousand migrants are camped on the Polish-Belarusian border in the hope of forcing their way into the EU territory. The Polish authorities strengthened border security and thwarted several attempts by illegal migrants to enter the country, using teargas and barbed wire. Warsaw blames Minsk for facilitating the inflow of migrants to the border to get back at the EU for sanctions. Belarus rejects all allegations.

