UrduPoint.com

Duda Imposes State Of Emergency In Parts Of Poland That Border Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:00 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a decree on introducing a state of emergency in parts of the country that border Belarus over the situation with the influx of migrants, presidential spokesman Blazej Spychalski told reporters on Thursday.

Since the beginning of August, Polish border guards have recorded over 3,000 attempts to illegally cross into Poland from Belarus. Only 120 attempts were recorded in 2020.

The state of emergency will be imposed in 115 settlements in Podlaskie region and 68 settlement in Lublin region for 30 days with the possibility of extension.

According to Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, restrictions will not significantly affect the local population but mass events, including protests, will not be allowed.

