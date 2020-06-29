UrduPoint.com
Duda Leads In Polish Presidential Vote: Official Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:21 PM

Conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda has secured pole position in Poland's presidential election and will face Warsaw's liberal mayor in the run-off next month, official results showed Monday

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda has secured pole position in Poland's presidential election and will face Warsaw's liberal mayor in the run-off next month, official results showed Monday.

Duda, who is backed by the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, got 45.24 percent of the ballot with 87 percent of polling stations counted, according to the national election commission.

Runner-up Rafal Trzaskowski had 28.92 percent, taking the Civic Platform (PO) party member into round two of the election on July 12.

Independent candidate Rafal Holownia came in third with 13.69 percent. None of the other eight candidates topped 10 percent.

Turnout was 53.30 percent.

The electoral campaign was dominated by concerns over an erosion of democratic rights and bread and butter economic issues. Poland faces its first recession since the end of communism because of the coronavirus pandemic fallout.

The election was scheduled to be held in May but had to be postponed because of the virus outbreak.

