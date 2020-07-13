Duda Maintains Lead in Polish Presidential Vote With 99.97% Protocols Counted - Commission

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Incumbent Polish President Andrzej Duda maintains narrow lead in the presidential runoff vote with 99.97 percent of protocols provided by local electoral commissions counted, Sylwester Marciniak, the head of the National Electoral Commission, said on Monday.

"We have not yet received nine protocols. Data provided by 27,222 Constituencies (which accounts for 99.97 percent) shows that 51.21 percent of voters supported Andrzej Duda, and 48.79 percent of voters supported Rafal Trzaskowski [from the opposition Civic Platform party]," Marciniak said at a press conference.