Duda, Pompeo Call for Cessation of Violence in Belarus - Polish Presidential Spokesman

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed the recent developments in Belarus and called for political settlement of the situation, an end to violence and the release of detainees, Polish presidential spokesman Krzysztof Szczerski said on Saturday.

Pompeo is paying an official visit to Poland, as part of which he signed earlier in the day an agreement on military cooperation aimed at enhancing the US presence in the European country.

"President Andrzej Duda's conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was focused on the situation in Belarus � the politicians discussed possible scenarios of events. Poland and the United States support a sovereign and independent Belarus and call for the end of violence against society and the release of prisoners followed by a political solution to the current situation," Szczerski� told Polish PAP news agency.

Meanwhile, prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania � Juri Ratas, Krisjanis Karins and Saulius Skvernelis, respectively � have called for new and fair presidential election in Belarus at a meeting of the Baltic Council of Ministers in the Estonian city of Tartu, the Estonian government said.

"The Prime Ministers expressed deep concern over the violent crackdown of the peaceful protests and the political repression of the opposition by the authorities after the Belarusian presidential elections that were neither free nor fair.

The Prime Ministers urged the Belarusian authorities to refrain from the violence against peaceful demonstrators, release all political prisoners and those that have been detained during the protests. The Prime Ministers call on Belarus to conduct free and fair presidential elections in a transparent way with the participation of international observers," the government said on Saturday.

The officials also called on the European Union to find possibilities to introduce restrictive measures against those responsible for the violence in Belarus while "not punishing Belarusian people for the actions of their leadership."

Mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the late hours of Sunday, when the first election results showed Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

The demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces, with law enforcement officers using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters. Hundreds of people, including more than 100 security officers, were injured in clashes that erupted. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, one protester was killed as a result of the blast of an unidentified explosive device in his hand that he tried to trow at law enforcement officers during riots late on Monday. Meanwhile, over 6,500 people, including domestic and foreign journalists, were arrested.