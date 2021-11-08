Duda Postpones His Trip To Slovakia Over Border Crisis - Security Bureau
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday postponed his visit to Slovakia over the tense situation on the border with Belarus, Polish National Security Bureau Head Pawel Soloch said.
"The president changed his plans for the next few days. Today he was supposed to go to Slovakia," Soloch said after a government meeting.