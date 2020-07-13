UrduPoint.com
Duda Retains Polish Presidency In Runoff Election - Electoral Commission

Duda Retains Polish Presidency in Runoff Election - Electoral Commission

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Incumbent Polish President Andrzej Duda has won a second term in office in the presidential runoff vote, Sylwester Marciniak, the head of the National Electoral Commission, said on Monday at a press conference.

Duda, a candidate from the ruling Law and Justice party, secured 51.03 percent of the vote, beating Rafal Trzaskowski, his challenger from the opposition Civic Platform party, who won 48.97 percent of the vote, the Polish National Electoral Commission said after processing 100 percent of the ballots.

