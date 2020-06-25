UrduPoint.com
Duda Says Asked Trump Not To Withdraw US Forces From Europe Over Security Concerns

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda said during a joint press conference at the White House that he requested US President Donald Trump to refrain from withdrawing any US forces from Europe due to security concerns of the overall region.

"I do not deny that I requested [to] Mr. President [Trump] that he would not withdraw US forces from Europe because the security of Europe is very important to me," Duda said on Wednesday.

Duda said he and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg recently discussed the importance of having US forces in Europe, adding that they agreed a US withdrawal would be detrimental to the security of the region.

Trump said in the press conference that some US troops being pulled out of Germany will be transferred to Poland, but did not disclose an exact number.

On Tuesday, the Warsaw newspaper Gazeta Prawna reported that the United States will deploy 2,000 servicemen to Poland instead of the initial 1,000 planned.

Both leaders met in Washington to discuss bilateral interests on trade, military, energy and other matters.

