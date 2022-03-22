UrduPoint.com

Duda Says NATO-Russia Founding Act Does Not Exist Anymore

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday that the NATO-Russia Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security does not exist anymore

"It must be said loudly that the Russia-NATO act has ceased to exist. This act simply no longer binds anyone," Duda told reporters in Bucharest.

