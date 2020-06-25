Duda Says US, Poland to Sign Nuclear Energy Deal in Near Future

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda in a press conference said the United States and Poland will soon sign a nuclear energy deal.

"We also discussed conventional energy and nuclear energy cooperation," Duda said in a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. "In the nearest future an agreement will be signed between the governments of the United States of America and the Republic of Poland.

Duda added that Poland will be able to start designing the infrastructure to support the use of conventional nuclear energy for the production of electricity in the country, adding that the entities for this project have already been selected.

On Tuesday, a senior US administration official told reporters that the United States is taking steps that will allow Poland to build a nuclear plant using American technology.

Trump and Duda met in Washington to discuss bilateral interests on trade, military, energy and other matters.