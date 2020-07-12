UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Duda, Trzaskowski Face Off In Second Round Of Polish Presidential Election On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Duda, Trzaskowski Face Off in Second Round of Polish Presidential Election on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) The second round of the Polish presidential election is set to take place later on Sunday, as incumbent Andrzej Duda takes on challenger Rafal Trzaskowski in a runoff.

Duda received the most votes in the first round of the election, which took place on June 28. The incumbent president received 43.

7 percent of the vote, compared to Civic Platform candidate Trzaskowski, who took 30.3 percent.

According to a poll of 978 people conducted by Kantar from July 3-8, 50.6 percent of respondents said that they would vote for Trzaskowski in the runoff.

Duda assumed office in 2015, taking 51.6 percent of the vote in a runoff against then-incumbent president Bronislaw Komorowski.

Related Topics

Election Vote June July Sunday 2015 From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 12, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

11 hours ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

12 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.