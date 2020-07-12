Duda, Trzaskowski Face Off in Second Round of Polish Presidential Election on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) The second round of the Polish presidential election is set to take place later on Sunday, as incumbent Andrzej Duda takes on challenger Rafal Trzaskowski in a runoff.

Duda received the most votes in the first round of the election, which took place on June 28. The incumbent president received 43.

7 percent of the vote, compared to Civic Platform candidate Trzaskowski, who took 30.3 percent.

According to a poll of 978 people conducted by Kantar from July 3-8, 50.6 percent of respondents said that they would vote for Trzaskowski in the runoff.

Duda assumed office in 2015, taking 51.6 percent of the vote in a runoff against then-incumbent president Bronislaw Komorowski.