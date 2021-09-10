Polish President Andrzej Duda will not be able to receive German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to Warsaw on Saturday due to problems with his schedule, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda will not be able to receive German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to Warsaw on Saturday due to problems with his schedule, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

"The previously scheduled meeting with the Polish president will not take place. The Polish side informed us about problems with the president's schedule. The chancellor would be happy to meet with him again but she expressed full understanding," Seibert said at a briefing on Friday.