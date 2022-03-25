UrduPoint.com

Duda's Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Warsaw - Presidency

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Duda's Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Warsaw - Presidency

A plane with Poland's President Andrzej Duda was forced to make an emergency landing in Warsaw on Friday, the head of the Polish presidency's International Policy Bureau, Jakub Kumoch, said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) A plane with Poland's President Andrzej Duda was forced to make an emergency landing in Warsaw on Friday, the head of the Polish presidency's International Policy Bureau, Jakub Kumoch, said.

Duda was on his way to Rzeszow where his meeting with US President Joe Biden will take place.

"There was an emergency landing of the plane with President Duda on board. The plane returned to Warsaw," Kumoch said, as quoted by the PAP news agency.

Kumoch added that Warsaw is preparing a backup plane that will take Duda to Rzeszow. The a

