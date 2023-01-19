The power capacity of the third unit of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) has been reduced by half due to an electrical equipment malfunction, the NPP's administration said on Thursday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The power capacity of the third unit of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) has been reduced by half due to an electrical equipment malfunction, the NPP's administration said on Thursday.

"The capacity of the third power unit of the Paks NPP has been reduced by 50%, by more than 100 MW (per megawatt-hour), due to the activation of a protection mechanism.

The malfunction of electrical equipment is being investigated by specialists, work is underway to eliminate the malfunction," the statement said.

It is noted that the incident occurred on January 19 at 3:26 local time (2:26 GMT).