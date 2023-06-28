Due to Russophobia, Sanctions West Not on List of Tourist Destinations of Russians - Putin

DERBENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Due to the policy of Russophobia and sanctions the West has crossed itself off the list of tourist destinations for Russian citizens and is suffering losses from this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"It (West) has crossed itself off the list of tourist destinations attractive to our citizens, and thereby loses both income, reputation and the trust of partners," Putin said at a meeting in Russia's Dagestan Region, adding that this has happened due to sanctions and Russophobia.