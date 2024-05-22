Duesseldorf hope free games are ticket to top flight

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Fortuna Duesseldorf take on Bochum in the Bundesliga relegation playoff first leg on Thursday riding a wave of momentum, unbeaten in the league since February.

The second division side's 'Fortuna for Everyone' campaign, a plan to make all tickets for certain home games free, grabbed headlines before the season.

The two-time German Cup winners started by making tickets free for three home matches in 2023-24, while pledging to continue the plan if they reached the top division.

Each of the three games were 'sold out', with fans filling Duesseldorf's 52,000-capacity home ground -- one of the venues for this summer's Euros. Over the season, league crowds averaged more than 39,000.

The home support made an impact on the pitch. Fortuna came from three goals down to beat rivals Kaiserslautern 4-3 in the first free-ticket game in October.

Although Fortuna lost the second free-ticket game to eventual division champions St Pauli in January, their win in the third fixture against Eintracht Braunschweig in April put them on course for a third-placed finish and a shot at the top division.

Fortuna CEO Alexander Jobst told AFP and other media in an interview in October before the first free match that the plan would supercharge rather than hinder their promotion bid.

"Following the old business model would not have given us the chance to become a first-division club," Jobst said, explaining the plan had "more opportunities than risks."

"(The plan) gives us a higher chance to get up to the first division and then to stay there."

Tickets for the second leg of the relegation playoff will not be free, but Duesseldorf will have no trouble selling out their stadium.

Fortuna's last stint in the top division ended after two years with relegation in the 2019-20 season.

The playoff has come under criticism in Germany because the top-division teams have dominated.

Scrapped after German reunification in 1991, the playoff was reintroduced in 2009.

There have been 16 playoffs since then, with the second-division side winning promotion just three times.

The last time was in 2019, when Union Berlin triumphed over Stuttgart under the away goals rule, which was abolished in 2021.

