Duesseldorf Hope Free Games Are Ticket To Top Flight
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Fortuna Duesseldorf take on Bochum in the Bundesliga relegation playoff first leg on Thursday riding a wave of momentum, unbeaten in the league since February.
The second division side's 'Fortuna for Everyone' campaign, a plan to make all tickets for certain home games free, grabbed headlines before the season.
The two-time German Cup winners started by making tickets free for three home matches in 2023-24, while pledging to continue the plan if they reached the top division.
Each of the three games were 'sold out', with fans filling Duesseldorf's 52,000-capacity home ground -- one of the venues for this summer's Euros. Over the season, league crowds averaged more than 39,000.
The home support made an impact on the pitch. Fortuna came from three goals down to beat rivals Kaiserslautern 4-3 in the first free-ticket game in October.
Although Fortuna lost the second free-ticket game to eventual division champions St Pauli in January, their win in the third fixture against Eintracht Braunschweig in April put them on course for a third-placed finish and a shot at the top division.
Fortuna CEO Alexander Jobst told AFP and other media in an interview in October before the first free match that the plan would supercharge rather than hinder their promotion bid.
"Following the old business model would not have given us the chance to become a first-division club," Jobst said, explaining the plan had "more opportunities than risks."
"(The plan) gives us a higher chance to get up to the first division and then to stay there."
Tickets for the second leg of the relegation playoff will not be free, but Duesseldorf will have no trouble selling out their stadium.
Fortuna's last stint in the top division ended after two years with relegation in the 2019-20 season.
The playoff has come under criticism in Germany because the top-division teams have dominated.
Scrapped after German reunification in 1991, the playoff was reintroduced in 2009.
There have been 16 playoffs since then, with the second-division side winning promotion just three times.
The last time was in 2019, when Union Berlin triumphed over Stuttgart under the away goals rule, which was abolished in 2021.
Recent Stories
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis
UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Israeli siege of Gaza Hospital
BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examination
Starc helps Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL final
Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign
More Stories From World
-
The impossible job: Beating Rafael Nadal at the French Open7 minutes ago
-
Swiatek eyes place among greats with fourth French Open crown17 minutes ago
-
Deforestation exacerbated deadly Brazil floods: experts17 minutes ago
-
Vietnam votes in public security minister as president17 minutes ago
-
S. Africa vote fails to inspire Jo'burg township youth17 minutes ago
-
Black farmers in Brazil changing views on coffee production17 minutes ago
-
One dead, dozens injured as Singapore-bound flight hits turbulence27 minutes ago
-
Nadal ready for emotional French Open farewell27 minutes ago
-
Half of mangrove ecosystems at risk: conservationists37 minutes ago
-
US returns 133 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consul General Aamer Atozai expresses 'gratitude'7 hours ago
-
Gunmen kill villagers in raid on Nigerian mining site7 hours ago
-
One dead, dozens injured as Singapore-bound flight hits turbulence7 hours ago