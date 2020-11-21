UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Duma Lawmaker Says Moldovan President-Elect Sandu's Statements May Sour Ties With Russia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 11:43 PM

Duma Lawmaker Says Moldovan President-Elect Sandu's Statements May Sour Ties With Russia

Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu has made many statements that may complicate relations with Russia before even assuming office, Konstantin Zatulin, deputy chair of the Russian parliament's lower house committee on CIS affairs, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu has made many statements that may complicate relations with Russia before even assuming office, Konstantin Zatulin, deputy chair of the Russian parliament's lower house committee on CIS affairs, said on Saturday.

On Friday, Sandu told Ukrainian media outlet Evropeyskaya Pravda that, in her opinion, Crimea should belong to Ukraine and Transnistria should reunite with Moldova, which implied the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping force from the breakaway state.

"Sandu has not yet started dealing with current affairs, has not even assumed the post, but has already made lots of statements, and each may seriously complicate her future relations with the Russian Federation," Zatulin said.

The lawmaker stressed that the Russian peacekeeping force maintains peace in the region and protects thousands of Russian citizens who live in Transnistria and Moldova.

"I would say that, taking into account such politicians as Sandu and her supporters, the presence of the Russian peacekeepers discourages a desire to expose Transnistria, for example, to any punitive action. Such attempts were already made in 1992, and resulted in no good for Moldova," Zatulin said.

The legislator added that he accepted the Moldovan presidential election result, but maintained a certain attitude to the president-elect, who immediately invited Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to Moldova.

"I do not oppose the development of the Romanian-Moldovan relations, except for the fact that a large part of Sandu's supporters do not care about the sovereignty of their own country and ... are dreaming of its integration into Romania. Furthermore, they would like to join Romania with a dowry in the form of Transnistria, which does not intend to go and join Romania," Zatulin said.

According to the lawmaker, Sandu should understand that there will be fewer chances for Transnistria's re-integration into Moldova if she continues to implement such policy.

On Sunday, the second round of the presidential elections was held in Moldova, in which the citizens elected the head of state for the next four years. The contenders in the second round were incumbent President Igor Dodon, who was running for a second term, and Maia Sandu, the ex-prime minister. According to the Central Election Commission data, Sandu won the race with 57.75 percent of the vote. The inauguration ceremony is planned for late December.

Transnistria, which is mostly populated by ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, seceded from Moldova in 1990, fearing the latter's possible reunion with Romania. The split led to an armed conflict that ended in a 1992 ceasefire. De facto, Transnistria has become a territory out of Chisinau's control. The Russian peacekeeping force has been present in Transnistria for 28 years. Currently, 402 Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the country.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Russia Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Split Chisinau Romania Moldova May December Sunday Post Media From Race

Recent Stories

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan, Iran hailed for hosting Afghan refugees ..

20 minutes ago

South African President Praises G20 Consensus on U ..

20 minutes ago

Collective efforts key to recovery, growth: Mohamm ..

29 minutes ago

Indian diplomat summoned over groundless allegatio ..

20 minutes ago

Gavi Vaccine Alliance Welcomes G20's $4.6Bln Inves ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.