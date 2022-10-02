Duma to Prepare Draft Allowing Deferment of Russian Deputies Wishing to Fight in Donbas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) The State Duma of the Russian Federation will prepare a bill depriving deputies of a deferment from partial mobilization if they want to participate in the special operation in Ukraine, Vitaly Milonov, a State Duma deputy and a member of the United Russia party, told Sputnik.

"The Federal law says that deputies are not subject to mobilization. And all our volunteers do everything voluntarily, despite the fact that they are required to attend meetings. And if a decision is made, it would be necessary that all our volunteers do not look like violators of the regulations," Milonov explained.

Currently, the law gives a deferment for the deputies of the State Duma, and those who are ready to mobilize are faced with the fact that they cannot formalize their absence from the Duma, Milonov told Sputnik.

"We are now bringing this issue up so that my colleagues - United Russia deputies - and I can mobilize," Milonov said.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in the country.