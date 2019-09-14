UrduPoint.com
Dunford Meeting NATO Officials This Weekend To Discuss Afghanistan, Iraq - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 03:20 AM

Dunford Meeting NATO Officials This Weekend to Discuss Afghanistan, Iraq - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman will meet with the NATO Military Committee this weekend in Slovenia to discuss alliance efforts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo, the Department of Defense said in a report.

"NATO chiefs of defense will discuss Afghanistan, the NATO mission in Iraq, alliance efforts in Kosovo and other topics during a two-day meeting in Ljubljana, Slovenia this week," the report said on Friday.

The NATO chiefs will also assess progress made toward strengthening deterrence, the report said.

Dunford has highlighted that the NATO alliance has made progress in readiness, changes to the organization, and changes to its planning process, the report added.

The meeting will be attended by NATO's Military Committee Chairman and British Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach; US European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Tod Wolters; and Supreme Allied Commander Transformation and French Air Force Gen. Andre Lantana.

