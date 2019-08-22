Dunford, Russian Counterpart Exchange Views on Issues of Mutual Concern - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford and Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov during a phone call on Wednesday exchanged their views on issues of mutual concern, Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Patrick Ryder said in a press release.

"The two military leaders exchanged their views on issues of mutual concern," Ryder said in the release.

Ryder added that Dunford and Gerasimov highlighted the value of regular communication in order to avoid miscalculation and promote transparency.

Dunford and Gerasimov agreed to keep specific details of their conversation private, Ryder said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said both military commanders discussed a range of bilateral issues in the Russian-American military relationship.

In July, the US Senate confirmed Mark Milley to be the next US Joint Chiefs chairman. Dunford is expected to serve out the remainder of his term which wraps up at the end of September.