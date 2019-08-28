Dunford Says No Specific Start Date to Begin With US-Turkish Patrols on Syria Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford said during a press briefing on Wednesday that there is no specific date for US-Turkish joint patrols to begin on the shared border with Syria.

"No," Dunford said when asked if there was a specific date for joint patrols to begin.

Dunford noted that the United States and Turkey recently set up a coordination center in Ankara and made an agreement to immediately address some of the threats along the of Turkish-Syria border.

On August 7, Ankara and Washington reached an agreement on the safe zone along Syria's border with Turkey.

Ankara views the Kurdish militias, operating in Syria's northern areas, as a threat to national security. The agreement envisaged establishing a US-Turkish operations center to coordinate joint security efforts.

The Syrian government has opposed the US-Turkish agreement, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as a violation of international law.