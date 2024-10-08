Open Menu

Duo Wins Physics Nobel For Key Breakthroughs In AI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) American John Hopfield and British-Canadian Geoffrey Hinton won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for pioneering work in the development of artificial intelligence.

The pair were honoured "for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks," the jury said.

"This year's two Nobel Laureates in Physics have used tools from physics to develop methods that are the foundation of today's powerful machine learning," the Swedish Royal academy of Sciences said in a statement.

Hopfield, 91, a professor at Princeton University, was spotlighted for having created "an associative memory that can store and reconstruct images and other types of patterns in data.

The jury said Hinton, a 76-year-old professor at the University of Toronto, "invented a method that can autonomously find properties in data, and so perform tasks such as identifying specific elements in pictures."

"I'm flabbergasted... I had no idea that could happen," Hinton told reporters via a phone interview as the winners of the award were announced in Stockholm.

The pair will receive their prize, consisting of a diploma, a gold medal and a $1 million cheque, from King Carl XVI Gustaf in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

