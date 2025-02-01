Dupont plays down Six Nations title talk despite impressive start

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) French captain Antoine Dupont played down France's chances of being crowned Six Nations champions despite thrashing a hapless Wales 43-0 in their opening match on Friday.

Dupont marked his return to Six Nations action after a year's hiatus, a successful gamble on winning Olympic sevens gold in Paris, in impressive style creating three tries in 22 minutes.

Next up for France, favourites alongside two-time defending champions Ireland, is a trip to England next Saturday.

England open their campaign against Ireland in Dublin later on Saturday.

"We have experience in this competition," Dupont told reporters after the Wales win, described as "almost perfect" by sports newspaper L'Equipe.

"A very good first match gives you no guarantees for the rest of the Six Nations.

"We're satisfied with this win but next week, against England, a team in a different place to Wales, will be something else," the 28-year-old added.

There is a sense of expectation around Dupont's side, considering the talent he and his team-mates possess.

However, the extent of the challenge they face is the last time France won the title with three away matches on their schedule was 2007.

Their only title under Fabien Galthie, the Grand Slam in 2022, was regarded as a stepping stone to Rugby World Cup glory the following year but South Africa ended those hopes in the quarter-final.

France return to Twickenham next weekend for the first time since a 53-10 win two years ago.

"We owe it to ourselves to do well, we have had good performances," Dupont said.

"Away matches are often the foundation stone of something.

"In our more successful Six Nations there's always been one statement match, it's often been away," he added.

- 'Second chance' -

Dupont was replaced with half an hour to play at the Stade de France due to a calf issue, with the win over Wales already in the bag.

"I don't feel any particular tension," Dupont said.

"Me coming off was more preventative than anything else," he added.

Dupont's successful return was in marked contrast to that of his half-back partner Romain Ntamack, who missed last year's tournament owing to injury, as he was sent off in the 71st minute for a high tackle.

"He's the most disappointed out of all of us," Dupont said of his Toulouse team-mate.

"It happens in games but it's not like him to do something like that which could be costly to him.

"In the tackle, there are also mitigating factors and we have to be able to let the discipline committee be aware of that," he added.

Aside from doubts over Ntamack's availability -- he will go before a disciplinary tribunal this week -- Galthie has a reasonably settled side to pick from.

Even missing four pivotal players in winger Damian Penaud, centre Gael Fickou, flanker Charles Ollivon and lock Thibaud Flament, the ease of the win highlighted the strength in depth across all positions in French rugby.

Galthie is hopeful try-scoring machine Penaud, just three tries away from breaking Serge Blanco's France record, will be back in time to travel to England after suffering a toe injury.

Galthie made the controversial call of naming Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou on the bench against Wales, for their first Tests since they were investigated over rape claims in Argentina last year before they were dismissed.

The complainant has appealed the decision, with the hearing in Argentina set to start on February 10, two days after the game with England.

Both players were booed by sections of the crowd when they came on in the second-half.

"We take responsibility for our choices," Galthie said.

"They were arrested, they went before a judge.

"They have the right to a second chance. They have the right to redemption," he added.