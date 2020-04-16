Duration of Amazon France closure 'unknown', boss says

Amazon France said Thursday it did not know when it would reopen its distribution centres, shuttered after a court ordered it to limit deliveries to essential goods pending a review of anti-coronavirus safety measures for its staff

The online retailer closed its French centres Thursday in response to the ruling by a court outside Paris.

It initially said they would close for five days, during which period employees would be paid their full salaries.

The facilities are key in preparing orders submitted online for delivery to clients.

On Thursday, Amazon France director general Frederic Duval said: "We will try to reopen as soon as possible, but I cannot today confirm the date."