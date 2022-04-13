Durban cleans up after record floods hit South Africa

The South African city of Durban city began the mammoth task of recovering from rains that have so far left 59 dead Wednesday, with hillsides washed away, homes collapsed, and dozens still missing

The heaviest rains in over 60 years forced sub-Saharan Africa's most important port to halt operations, as a main access road suffered heavy damage.

Shipping containers were tossed about, washed into mountains of metal.

Sections of other roads were washed away, leaving behind gashes in the earth bigger than large trucks.

The United Methodist Church in the township of Clermont was reduced to a pile of rubble. Four children from a local family died when a wall collapsed on them.

Other homes hung precariously to the hillside, miraculously still intact after much of the ground underneath them washed away in mudslides.

"We see such tragedies hitting other countries like Mozambique, Zimbabwe, but now we are the affected ones," President Cyril Ramaphosa said as he met with grieving families near the ruins of the church.

South Africa's neighbours suffer such natural disasters from tropical storms almost every year, but this country is largely shielded from the storms that form over the Indian Ocean.

These rains were not tropical, but rather caused by a weather system called a cut-off low that had brought rain and cold weather to much of the country.

When storms reached the warmer and more humid climate in Durban's KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, even more rain poured down.