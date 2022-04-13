UrduPoint.com

Durban Cleans Up After Record Floods Hit South Africa

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 06:19 PM

Durban cleans up after record floods hit South Africa

The South African city of Durban city began the mammoth task of recovering from rains that have so far left 59 dead Wednesday, with hillsides washed away, homes collapsed, and dozens still missing

Durban, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The South African city of Durban city began the mammoth task of recovering from rains that have so far left 59 dead Wednesday, with hillsides washed away, homes collapsed, and dozens still missing.

The heaviest rains in over 60 years forced sub-Saharan Africa's most important port to halt operations, as a main access road suffered heavy damage.

Shipping containers were tossed about, washed into mountains of metal.

Sections of other roads were washed away, leaving behind gashes in the earth bigger than large trucks.

The United Methodist Church in the township of Clermont was reduced to a pile of rubble. Four children from a local family died when a wall collapsed on them.

Other homes hung precariously to the hillside, miraculously still intact after much of the ground underneath them washed away in mudslides.

"We see such tragedies hitting other countries like Mozambique, Zimbabwe, but now we are the affected ones," President Cyril Ramaphosa said as he met with grieving families near the ruins of the church.

South Africa's neighbours suffer such natural disasters from tropical storms almost every year, but this country is largely shielded from the storms that form over the Indian Ocean.

These rains were not tropical, but rather caused by a weather system called a cut-off low that had brought rain and cold weather to much of the country.

When storms reached the warmer and more humid climate in Durban's KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, even more rain poured down.

Related Topics

India Africa Dead Weather Road Died Durban Zimbabwe Mozambique Church Family From Rains

Recent Stories

Bayern pick up the pieces after 'bitter' Champions ..

Bayern pick up the pieces after 'bitter' Champions League defeat

28 seconds ago
 Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods ris ..

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 67

29 seconds ago
 12 kanal public land retrieved from occupants

12 kanal public land retrieved from occupants

31 seconds ago
 Swedish Prime Minister Intends to Apply for NATO M ..

Swedish Prime Minister Intends to Apply for NATO Membership in June - Reports

34 seconds ago
 Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gami ..

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gaming industry

1 hour ago
 Pak rice export to China increases to $132.59 mln ..

Pak rice export to China increases to $132.59 mln in two months

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.