Durham Finds FBI Had No Information Trump Campaign Contacted Russia When Opening Probe

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) US Special Counsel John Durham said on Monday that the FBI had no information indicating the Trump campaign had been in contact with Russian officials at the time when the agency opened the probe into allegations that the campaign was colluding with Russia.

"FBI records prepared by (agent Peter) Strzok in February and March 2017 show that at the time of the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI had no information in its holdings indicating that at any time during the campaign anyone in the Trump campaign had been in contact with any Russian intelligence officials," Durham said in a report to the US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

