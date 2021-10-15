UrduPoint.com

Durian Fruit Sparks Canberra 'gas Leak' Emergency

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 12:16 PM

Durian fruit sparks Canberra 'gas leak' emergency

Canberra firefighters rushed to a store in Australia's capital Friday after reports of a gas leak -- only to find the smell was caused by the penetrating waft of durian fruit

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Canberra firefighters rushed to a store in Australia's capital Friday after reports of a gas leak -- only to find the smell was caused by the penetrating waft of durian fruit.

Emergency responders instructed the public to avoid the area as they hunted in vain for the source of the leak at the Dickson shopping precinct.

"After an hour on scene" Canberra's emergency services agency said "the owner of a tenancy above the shops advised of the potential source of the incident." "It was not a gas leak, but in fact a Durian fruit. The fruit gives off a very pungent smell and can waft some distance."Grown across tropical Southeast Asia, fans love the "king of fruits" for its bittersweet flavours and creamy texture.

But those less fond of the pungent produce compare its odour to rotting garbage -- or in this instance a gas leak -- and it is banned from many hotels and on public transport.

Related Topics

Australia Canberra Dickson Gas From Asia Love

Recent Stories

Bellinger drives in winning run as Dodgers edge Gi ..

Bellinger drives in winning run as Dodgers edge Giants to advance

36 seconds ago
 Fire, tobacco and spirits: Venezuelans fight Covid ..

Fire, tobacco and spirits: Venezuelans fight Covid with ritual

37 seconds ago
 Europe car sales sink on chip shortage

Europe car sales sink on chip shortage

39 seconds ago
 Decision-making under pressure a problem for All B ..

Decision-making under pressure a problem for All Blacks: Foster

44 seconds ago
 CCTE Model Modern China-Pakistan Joint Education P ..

CCTE Model Modern China-Pakistan Joint Education Programme launched

16 minutes ago
 Russian, Venezuelan Officials to Discuss Energy, P ..

Russian, Venezuelan Officials to Discuss Energy, Pharma Cooperation on Friday - ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.