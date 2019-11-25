UrduPoint.com
During Qatari-Turkish Strategic Committee To Seal Many Deals In Doha On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:09 PM

During Qatari-Turkish Strategic Committee to Seal Many Deals in Doha on Monday

The Qatari capital of Doha is hosting the fifth session of the Qatari-Turkish Strategic Committee on Monday, during which Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to sign a number of agreements in the fields of industry, culture, health, urban planning and intellectual property, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The Qatari capital of Doha is hosting the fifth session of the Qatari-Turkish Strategic Committee on Monday, during which Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to sign a number of agreements in the fields of industry, culture, health, urban planning and intellectual property, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

"His Highness the Amir [Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani] and the Turkish President will co-chair the fifth session of the Qatar-Turkey Higher Strategic Committee," the information office said in a statement, adding that the two leaders would witness the signing of a number of agreements and memorandums.

Erdogan has already arrived in Doha, Turkish media reported earlier in the day.

The Qatari-Turkish Strategic Committee was established in 2014, and its first session, which Doha hosted in December 2015, was successful in enhancing bilateral relations. Since then, the committee has held four meetings and signed 45 agreements.

