Durov Sees Foreign Leaders' Influx to Telegram as Largest Digital Migration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messenger, qualified on Thursday the recent massive influx of foreign leaders to Telegram as potentially the largest digital migration in human history, also noting that Telegram channels were the best way for politicians to reliably connect with audiences.

"Since my last post, the already massive influx of new users to Telegram has only accelerated. We may be witnessing the largest digital migration in human history," Durov wrote in his Telegram blog.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan just recently joined a list of other heads of state already present in Telegram, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Durov recalled.

"We are honored that political leaders, as well as numerous public organizations, rely on Telegram to combat misinformation and spread awareness about important issues in their societies. Unlike other networks, Telegram doesn't use nontransparent algorithms to decide whether a subscriber will see content they subscribed to or not. As a result, Telegram channels are the only direct way for opinion leaders to reliably connect with their audiences," Durov continued.