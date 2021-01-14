UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Durov Sees Foreign Leaders' Influx To Telegram As Largest Digital Migration

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Durov Sees Foreign Leaders' Influx to Telegram as Largest Digital Migration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messenger, qualified on Thursday the recent massive influx of foreign leaders to Telegram as potentially the largest digital migration in human history, also noting that Telegram channels were the best way for politicians to reliably connect with audiences.

"Since my last post, the already massive influx of new users to Telegram has only accelerated. We may be witnessing the largest digital migration in human history," Durov wrote in his Telegram blog.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan just recently joined a list of other heads of state already present in Telegram, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Durov recalled.

"We are honored that political leaders, as well as numerous public organizations, rely on Telegram to combat misinformation and spread awareness about important issues in their societies. Unlike other networks, Telegram doesn't use nontransparent algorithms to decide whether a subscriber will see content they subscribed to or not. As a result, Telegram channels are the only direct way for opinion leaders to reliably connect with their audiences," Durov continued.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan May Post Best

Recent Stories

Imamul Haq out from Test series against South Afri ..

18 minutes ago

Russia May Have Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19, ..

5 minutes ago

SAPM Amin Aslam to inaugurate picturesque Trail-4 ..

5 minutes ago

German economy shrinks 5% on virus hit in 2020: of ..

5 minutes ago

HRW slams India for rights abuses in Kashmir, att ..

5 minutes ago

FPCCI, KP Investment Board to jointly promote indu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.