Dushanbe Says Kyrgyzstan Refuses To Accept Proposal For Peace Talks On Situation On Border

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Dushanbe Says Kyrgyzstan Refuses to Accept Proposal for Peace Talks on Situation on Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Kyrgyzstan has refused to accept Tajikistan's proposal for peace talks on the situation on the border between the countries, where tensions heated up on Friday morning, the Tajik State Committee for National Security said.

As of Friday morning, armed clashes continue in all directions of the state border of Tajikistan with Kyrgyzstan, the committee said in a statement.

The Tajik security forces ceased fire twice and offered to start negotiations, but Kyrgyzstan "ignored these proposals and, subjected the population to Tajik settlements to intensive shelling from all types of individual, group weapons and military equipment."

