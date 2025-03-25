Dushanbe to host CIS Forum of creative, scientific intellectuals in May

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Tajikistan’s Dushanbe will play host to the 18th edition of the CIS Forum of Creative and Scientific Intellectuals on 14-15 May, said the press service of the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation.

The main theme of the forum is "The Commonwealth of Independent States: New Horizons for Humanitarian Cooperation". The panel discussion will touch upon contribution of the CIS peoples to the Great Victory.

Discussion platforms will focus on traditions and innovations in the culture of CIS countries, modern trends in science and education and opportunities for media to develop the CIS humanitarian space.

The forum will also feature a meeting of the heads of National academies of Sciences, a joint session of the board of the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation and the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation.

The forum will include a ceremony to honor the winners of the CIS awards stars of the Commonwealth and Commonwealth of Debuts and a performance by the CIS Youth Symphony Orchestra.